SIU investigating after teen struck by vehicle while fleeing police in Mississauga

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a teen was struck by a vehicle while fleeing police in Mississauga.

The Special Investigations Unit says just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Peel Regional Police were called to a bar on Lakeshore Road East in Port Credit after a man assaulted a staff member.

Police managed to locate the teen shortly after he fled the scene near Helene Street, where he was struck by a vehicle after running into the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The teen was taken into custody and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this incident, including video or photos, to contact them.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.