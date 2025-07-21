3 dead after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire in Niagara-on-the-Lake: police

Police say three people have died after a car struck a tree and caught fire Monday morning in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Niagara police say they responded to reports of a serious single-vehicle collision at around 3 a.m. in the area of Queenston Road and Concession 6.

Investigators say the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and was quickly engulfed in flames, leaving three people dead at the scene.

Police say the forensic services unit is working to identify the victims and notify next of kin.

They say detectives are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.