3 dead after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire in Niagara-on-the-Lake: police

Niagara Regional Police badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 21, 2025 3:25 pm.

Last Updated July 21, 2025 3:26 pm.

Police say three people have died after a car struck a tree and caught fire Monday morning in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Niagara police say they responded to reports of a serious single-vehicle collision at around 3 a.m. in the area of Queenston Road and Concession 6.

Investigators say the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and was quickly engulfed in flames, leaving three people dead at the scene.

Police say the forensic services unit is working to identify the victims and notify next of kin.

They say detectives are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Father charged with murder after 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in upstate N.Y.

A man from Montreal has been arrested and charged with murder after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in a remote area in upstate New York on Sunday. According to New York State Police, 45-year-old...

updated

3h ago

GO Transit adjusts departure times, adds new trains from Rogers Stadium for BlackPink concert

GO Transit is adjusting its schedule of trains leaving Downsview Park GO following criticisms from people leaving concerts at Rogers Stadium earlier this month. Originally, GO Transit added extra train...

6m ago

'The Cosby Show' actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner dead at 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner the actor who played teenage son Theo Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” has died at age 54 in an accidental drowning in Costa Rica, authorities there said. Costa Rica’s...

1h ago

CBSA seizes more than 23 kilos of illegal khat shipment in GTA

Canadian border officers have intercepted a large shipment of khat, a banned controlled substance, at Toronto Pearson International Airport. According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), officers...

27m ago

Top Stories

Father charged with murder after 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in upstate N.Y.

A man from Montreal has been arrested and charged with murder after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in a remote area in upstate New York on Sunday. According to New York State Police, 45-year-old...

updated

3h ago

GO Transit adjusts departure times, adds new trains from Rogers Stadium for BlackPink concert

GO Transit is adjusting its schedule of trains leaving Downsview Park GO following criticisms from people leaving concerts at Rogers Stadium earlier this month. Originally, GO Transit added extra train...

6m ago

'The Cosby Show' actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner dead at 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner the actor who played teenage son Theo Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” has died at age 54 in an accidental drowning in Costa Rica, authorities there said. Costa Rica’s...

1h ago

CBSA seizes more than 23 kilos of illegal khat shipment in GTA

Canadian border officers have intercepted a large shipment of khat, a banned controlled substance, at Toronto Pearson International Airport. According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), officers...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, ‘The Cosby Show’ actor, dead at 54

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, most known for his role as Theo Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show,' has died after an accidental drowning in Costa Rica.

1h ago

0:35
Ravine fire sparks evacuations, road closures in Midtown

A major ravine fire triggered evacuations in Moore Park and prompted road closures in Midtown.

5h ago

3:20
Father of Melina Frattolin charged with murder of daughter: New York police

The father of 9-year-old Melina Frattolin from Montreal, who was found dead in New York, has been arrested for her murder, U.S. police said.

5h ago

0:40
Melina Frattolin: Father of missing girl in custody after remains found in New York

Canadian man Luciano Frattolin is under investigation after the remains of his daughter, Melina Frattolin, were found in New York.

7h ago

2:28
Dozens of aid seekers killed in Gaza from reported Israeli gunfire

Dozens of aid seekers killed in Gaza from reported Israeli gunfire, as the IDF widens evacuation orders. Afua Baah reports.

22h ago

More Videos