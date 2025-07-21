Canadian star swimmer Penny Oleksiak notified of anti-doping rules violation

TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 19: Penny Oleksiak competes in the heats of the Men's 50m Freestyle during day six of the Canada Olympic & Paralympic Swimming Trials 2024 at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on May 19, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) 2024 Ian MacNicol

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 21, 2025 1:40 pm.

Swim star Penny Oleksiak of Toronto has been notified of an apparent anti-doping rule violation by the International Testing Agency.

According to the ITA, Oleksiak committed three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period between October 2024 and June 2025.

She has been made aware of the case and has accepted a voluntary provisional suspension pending the resolution of the matter.

She has the right to provide her explanations for each of the three whereabouts failures.

Given that the case is underway, there will be no further comments from the ITA, World Aquatics or Oleksiak during the ongoing proceedings.

That implies that the third missed test came after Oleksiak qualified for the Canadian team at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Oleksiak announced two weeks ago that she was withdrawing from the World Championship team and accepting a voluntary provisional suspension. Any eventual sanction would be reduced by the amount of time she was suspended under the voluntary provisional suspension.

In the post, Oleksiak asserted “I am and always have been a clean athlete” and that the case “does not involve any banned substance; it’s about whether I updated my information correctly.”

Swimming Canada echoed the sentiment and said “We support her decision and believe she is a clean athlete who made an administrative mistake.”

A Whereabouts Case is an Anti-Doping rule violation that can affect athlete eligibility even if they have never taken a banned substance. The World Anti-Doping Code defines a Whereabouts failure as any combination of three missed tests or filing failures in a 12-month period.

Athletes who are members of the “Registered Testing Pool” which is the highest tier of athlete testing, are required to report an accurate and up-to-date filing of their whereabouts at all times. This is so they can be drug tested at any time and any place with no advance notice.

According to World Aquatics, if an athlete in the testing pool submits “late, inaccurate or incomplete whereabouts that lead to (them) being unavailable for testing, (they) may receive a Filing Failure.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Father charged with murder after 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in upstate N.Y.

A man from Montreal has been arrested and charged with murder after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in a remote area in upstate New York on Sunday. According to New York State Police, 45-year-old...

updated

3h ago

GO Transit adjusts departure times, adds new trains from Rogers Stadium for BlackPink concert

GO Transit is adjusting its schedule of trains leaving Downsview Park GO following criticisms from people leaving concerts at Rogers Stadium earlier this month. Originally, GO Transit added extra train...

7m ago

'The Cosby Show' actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner dead at 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner the actor who played teenage son Theo Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” has died at age 54 in an accidental drowning in Costa Rica, authorities there said. Costa Rica’s...

1h ago

CBSA seizes more than 23 kilos of illegal khat shipment in GTA

Canadian border officers have intercepted a large shipment of khat, a banned controlled substance, at Toronto Pearson International Airport. According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), officers...

28m ago

Top Stories

Father charged with murder after 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in upstate N.Y.

A man from Montreal has been arrested and charged with murder after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in a remote area in upstate New York on Sunday. According to New York State Police, 45-year-old...

updated

3h ago

GO Transit adjusts departure times, adds new trains from Rogers Stadium for BlackPink concert

GO Transit is adjusting its schedule of trains leaving Downsview Park GO following criticisms from people leaving concerts at Rogers Stadium earlier this month. Originally, GO Transit added extra train...

7m ago

'The Cosby Show' actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner dead at 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner the actor who played teenage son Theo Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” has died at age 54 in an accidental drowning in Costa Rica, authorities there said. Costa Rica’s...

1h ago

CBSA seizes more than 23 kilos of illegal khat shipment in GTA

Canadian border officers have intercepted a large shipment of khat, a banned controlled substance, at Toronto Pearson International Airport. According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), officers...

28m ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, ‘The Cosby Show’ actor, dead at 54

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, most known for his role as Theo Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show,' has died after an accidental drowning in Costa Rica.

1h ago

0:35
Ravine fire sparks evacuations, road closures in Midtown

A major ravine fire triggered evacuations in Moore Park and prompted road closures in Midtown.

5h ago

3:20
Father of Melina Frattolin charged with murder of daughter: New York police

The father of 9-year-old Melina Frattolin from Montreal, who was found dead in New York, has been arrested for her murder, U.S. police said.

5h ago

0:40
Melina Frattolin: Father of missing girl in custody after remains found in New York

Canadian man Luciano Frattolin is under investigation after the remains of his daughter, Melina Frattolin, were found in New York.

7h ago

2:28
Dozens of aid seekers killed in Gaza from reported Israeli gunfire

Dozens of aid seekers killed in Gaza from reported Israeli gunfire, as the IDF widens evacuation orders. Afua Baah reports.

22h ago

More Videos