Crime severity index dropped four per cent last year, Statistics Canada says

A Statistics Canada sign is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted July 22, 2025 9:43 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2025 10:44 am.

The national statistics agency says the volume and severity of police-reported crime in Canada decreased four per cent last year, after three annual increases in a row.

Statistics Canada says non-violent crime had a significant effect on the decline in the overall crime severity index in 2024.

The non-violent crime severity index — including such crimes as property and drug offences — dropped six per cent last year, following a nine per cent increase from 2021 to 2023.

The agency says the violent crime severity index decreased one per cent in 2024 and had a comparatively smaller effect on the overall picture.

That particular index had risen for three previous consecutive years and had increased 15 per cent over that period.

The crime severity index was developed to address the limitations of a police-reported crime rate that is driven by high-volume — but less serious — offences.

