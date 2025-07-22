Police to unveil results of GTA robbery case linked to violent home invasions, jewellery store heists

Peel Regional Police are set to reveal the results of a sweeping investigation into a violent crime ring connected to a string of home invasions and jewellery store robberies across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Police say Project Night Train was launched in response to the rising frequency and severity of these crimes.

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich, lead investigator Detective Justin Shoniker, Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, and Mississauga Deputy Mayor Matt Mahoney are all slated to speak.

More details—including charges, suspects, and evidence seized—are expected to be announced during Tuesday’s press conference, scheduled for 11 a.m. at Peel Regional Police Headquarters in Mississauga.

Last week, Peel Regional Police investigators announced the dismantling of an organized criminal enterprise that carried out more than 15 violent home invasions involving the theft of luxury vehicles and high-end jewellery. Project Ghost resulted in the arrests of 13 people, including five youths, who now face a combined total of nearly 200 charges.