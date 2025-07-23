Three people trapped in B.C.’s Red Chris mine, Premier David Eby says

Three miners have been trapped underground at British Columbia’s Red Chris copper and gold mine.

B.C. Premier David Eby released the news at the end of the premiers’ gathering in Ontario.

Eby says there was an accident at the mine, which is located in B.C.’s northern Interior.

A spokesperson for Eby’s office confirmed to CityNews that while the premier learned of the accident late Tuesday night, it happened earlier in the day.

He says to the best of the government’s knowledge the workers are uninjured and in a refuge area.

The premier says they are in contact with the mine’s owner which is working with world-leading mining rescue experts.

He says two of the workers are from B.C. and another is from Ontario.

More coming.