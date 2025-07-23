Body of missing Toronto man recovered from East Lake in Prince Edward County

An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 23, 2025 7:25 am.

The body of a young man who went missing while boating and swimming on Prince Edward County’s East Lake has been recovered, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed Tuesday.

The 20-year-old, from the Toronto area, had been missing since Sunday afternoon. He was last seen in the water before failing to resurface, prompting an extensive search.

Members of the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located his body Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the name of the deceased will not be released.

A second man drowned while swimming in Prince Edward County on July 19, OPP announced earlier this week.

Emergency crews were called to a resort on County Road 18 shortly after 11 p.m. First responders and members of the public were performing life-saving measures on an individual by the time OPP officers arrived.

Despite their efforts, the victim—a 51-year-old man from the Toronto area—was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Top Stories

Judge set to deliver ruling after turbulent sexual assault trial of five hockey players

Seven years after an encounter that put sports culture under a national microscope and sparked a new wave of conversations about consent, a judge is set to rule this week on whether the actions of five...

2h ago

Toronto braces for sweltering heat as temperatures soar midweek

Toronto is in for a stretch of sizzling summer weather, with forecasters calling for two straight days of sun and soaring temperatures — and Thursday shaping up to be particularly scorching. Wednesday...

53m ago

From robberies to shootings, more Toronto youth are turning to crime — and advocates are worried

Toronto is seeing a troubling rise in youth involvement in violent and high-risk crimes — from smash-and-grab robberies to shootings — raising alarm among community advocates. One youth worker says...

1h ago

Man dead after early-morning crash in Mississauga

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision early Wednesday morning in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East just after...

39m ago

