The body of a young man who went missing while boating and swimming on Prince Edward County’s East Lake has been recovered, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed Tuesday.

The 20-year-old, from the Toronto area, had been missing since Sunday afternoon. He was last seen in the water before failing to resurface, prompting an extensive search.

Members of the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located his body Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the name of the deceased will not be released.

A second man drowned while swimming in Prince Edward County on July 19, OPP announced earlier this week.

Emergency crews were called to a resort on County Road 18 shortly after 11 p.m. First responders and members of the public were performing life-saving measures on an individual by the time OPP officers arrived.

Despite their efforts, the victim—a 51-year-old man from the Toronto area—was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.