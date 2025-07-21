Two suspected drownings in Prince Edward County over the weekend have prompted investigations by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The first incident occurred late on Saturday night, July 19, when emergency crews were called to a resort on County Road 18 shortly after 11 p.m.

First responders and members of the public were performing life-saving measures on an individual by the time OPP officers arrived.

Despite their efforts, the victim—a 51-year-old man from the Toronto area—was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The second incident occurred the next day on Sunday, July 20, just before 6 p.m., near County Road 11, also along East Lake. According to police, a group had been paddling in two canoes when they entered the water for a swim. The group was unable to get back into their boats.

OPP said one person managed to swim to shore, and a nearby bystander launched a rescue using his own boat, pulling two other individuals from the water. However, a fourth person could not be located, prompting a large-scale search.

As of Monday morning, OPP divers remained on-site at East Lake as efforts to locate the missing individual continue. Police have not yet released the identity of the person still unaccounted for.

The OPP is reminding residents and visitors to take precautions when swimming or boating, especially during high-traffic summer weekends.