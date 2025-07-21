Two suspected drownings under investigation in Prince Edward County

OPP marine unit are seen in this undated image. Photo: OPP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 21, 2025 11:54 am.

Last Updated July 21, 2025 12:34 pm.

Two suspected drownings in Prince Edward County over the weekend have prompted investigations by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The first incident occurred late on Saturday night, July 19, when emergency crews were called to a resort on County Road 18 shortly after 11 p.m.

First responders and members of the public were performing life-saving measures on an individual by the time OPP officers arrived.

Despite their efforts, the victim—a 51-year-old man from the Toronto area—was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Related:

The second incident occurred the next day on Sunday, July 20, just before 6 p.m., near County Road 11, also along East Lake. According to police, a group had been paddling in two canoes when they entered the water for a swim. The group was unable to get back into their boats.

OPP said one person managed to swim to shore, and a nearby bystander launched a rescue using his own boat, pulling two other individuals from the water. However, a fourth person could not be located, prompting a large-scale search.

As of Monday morning, OPP divers remained on-site at East Lake as efforts to locate the missing individual continue. Police have not yet released the identity of the person still unaccounted for.

The OPP is reminding residents and visitors to take precautions when swimming or boating, especially during high-traffic summer weekends.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Father charged with murder after 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in upstate N.Y.

A man from Montreal has been arrested and charged with murder after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in a remote area in upstate New York on Sunday. According to New York State Police, 45-year-old...

updated

1h ago

CBSA seizes more than 23 kilos of illegal khat shipment in GTA

Canadian border officers have intercepted a large shipment of khat, a banned controlled substance, at a mail processing facility in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). According to the Canada Border Services...

1h ago

Intense ravine fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Midtown Toronto

An intense blaze that broke out late Sunday night in a ravine forced the evacuation of nearby homes and shut down a major midtown traffic artery. Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. following...

2h ago

Eleven arrested following weekend protest in downtown Toronto

Eleven people are facing charges following a weekend demonstration in downtown Toronto that police say escalated into an unlawful assembly, with some participants allegedly assaulting officers. The...

4h ago

Top Stories

Father charged with murder after 9-year-old Canadian girl found dead in upstate N.Y.

A man from Montreal has been arrested and charged with murder after his 9-year-old daughter was found dead in a remote area in upstate New York on Sunday. According to New York State Police, 45-year-old...

updated

1h ago

CBSA seizes more than 23 kilos of illegal khat shipment in GTA

Canadian border officers have intercepted a large shipment of khat, a banned controlled substance, at a mail processing facility in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). According to the Canada Border Services...

1h ago

Intense ravine fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Midtown Toronto

An intense blaze that broke out late Sunday night in a ravine forced the evacuation of nearby homes and shut down a major midtown traffic artery. Emergency crews responded around 11:30 p.m. following...

2h ago

Eleven arrested following weekend protest in downtown Toronto

Eleven people are facing charges following a weekend demonstration in downtown Toronto that police say escalated into an unlawful assembly, with some participants allegedly assaulting officers. The...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:20
Father of Melina Frattolin charged with murder of daughter: New York police

The father of 9-year-old Melina Frattolin from Montreal, who was found dead in New York, has been arrested for her murder, U.S. police said.

2h ago

0:40
Melina Frattolin: Father of missing girl in custody after remains found in New York

Canadian man Luciano Frattolin is under investigation after the remains of his daughter, Melina Frattolin, were found in New York.

4h ago

1:09
City renames public park after local youth advocate Louis March

A newly redesigned playground in Regent Park was officially renamed in honour of a local anti-gun advocate on Sunday, but not everyone present was pleased with how officials arrived at their decision.

18h ago

0:29
Police arrest 14-year-old wanted in North York murder

A 14-year-old wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder.

21h ago

1:10
11 arrested during pro-Palestinian demonstration in Toronto

Toronto police say 11 people have been arrested following a demonstration in the Harbourfront district on Saturday. The Legal Support Committee called the arrests "police aggression" against protesters.

More Videos