Three men wanted in attempted carjacking on Hwy. 401: OPP

Provincial police are searching for three men who attempted to carjack a vehicle on Highway 401 earlier this month.

Investigators say just after 9 p.m. on July 17, a Porsche Panamera was travelling westbound in the collector lanes of Highway 401 when it was rear-ended by a blue Honda Civic.

The driver of the Porsche pulled over to the right shoulder and exited the vehicle to take a look at the damage. The driver was then approached by three men and assaulted by one of them, forcing them to leave the vehicle.

Two of the suspects then went back to the Honda Civic and fled the scene. The Porsche driver returned to their vehicle, forcing the third suspect to flee on foot. He was last seen in a grassy area near Sheppard Avenue.

Police say the driver suffered minor physical injuries as a result of the attempted carjacking.

The men are described as Black with thin to medium builds and approximately in their mid-teens to early 20s. They were last seen wearing black hoodies and blue surgical masks.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.