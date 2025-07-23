Max Scherzer blames himself for Blue Jays’ 5-4 loss to rival Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws to a New York Yankees batter in first inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker.

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Posted July 23, 2025 5:06 am.

Max Scherzer has never been one to make excuses.

Scherzer didn’t take the loss on the scorecard when the Toronto Blue Jays dropped a 5-4 decision to the New York Yankees on Tuesday, but he did take responsibility for it after he gave up four runs on five hits and a walk over five innings.

“I just have to locate the ball better. I gotta put the ball where I want to. I’ve got to execute better,” said the surefire Hall of Famer. “This comes down to location. I’ve got to locate the ball better. You’ve got to pitch better.

“I don’t think this is going back to the drawing board, I think my pitches are there, so that’s the good news. But at the end of the day, I’ve got to pitch better. I’ve got to locate better.”

Scherzer gave up a three-run blast to Jazz Chisholm Jr., in the first inning and then a solo shot to Cody Bellinger in the fifth as New York (56-45) jumped out to an early lead. Although the Blue Jays tied it 4-4 in the sixth inning on RBI doubles from pinch-hitter Davis Schneider and George Springer, Scherzer still blamed himself for digging too deep a hole for Toronto to climb out of.

“I take accountability for where I put the ball, and I can be better,” said Scherzer, who struck out four. “I know I can be better, and so I will be better.”

Closer Jeff Hoffman (6-3) actually took the loss for Toronto after he gave up a home run to Ben Rice in the ninth inning. Addison Barger had kept the Blue Jays in the game with a pair of RBI singles in the first and fifth innings.

“I put them in a tough spot by giving up four runs, but the rest of the team did their job,” said Scherzer. “Guys are out there fighting. 

“We’re a great team. They’re a great team. These are fun series to be in. You just want to be out there helping your team win more.”

The Blue Jays’ four-game win streak and franchise-best 11-game streak at Rogers Centre were snapped by the defeat, but Toronto still held a three-game lead over the Yankees in the American League East standings.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn’t panicking after the loss.

“We had our chances, but didn’t really come through,” he said. “I love the way they fought, though.

“Every night it’s the same thing. It seems to be a different guy, and we’re right in there every game.”

