Vehicle fails to remain after crash with motorcycle in Richmond Hill

A driver allegedly fled the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Richmond Hill.

Police in York Region say they were called to Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive East just before 4 p.m. for a collision between a vehicle and motorcycle.

Police say the vehicle failed to remain at the scene. No description was immediately available.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

The northbound lanes of Bayview Avenue are closed at Major Mackenzie.