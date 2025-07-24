‘South Park’ co-creator jokes he’s ‘terribly sorry’ over premiere that drew White House anger

President Donald Trump visits the Federal Reserve, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted July 24, 2025 11:01 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2025 5:33 am.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker had the briefest of responses Thursday to anger from the White House over the season premiere of the animated institution, which showed a naked President Donald Trump in bed with Satan.

“We’re terribly sorry,” Parker said, followed by a long, deadpan-comic stare.

Parker was asked for his reaction to the fracas as he sat on the stage at San Diego’s Comic-Con International at the beginning of a Comedy Central animation panel that also included his “South Park” partner Matt Stone, “Beavis and Butt-Head” creator Mike Judge, and actor Andy Samberg, who co-created the animated “Digman!”

Earlier in the day, the White House issued a statement on the 27th season premiere, which aired Wednesday night.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in the statement. “President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

Later in the panel, Parker said they did get a note from their producers on Tuesday night’s episode.

“They said, ‘OK, but we’re gonna blur the penis,’ and I said, ‘No you’re not gonna blur the penis,’” Parker said.

The premiere also took aim at Paramount and its $16 million recent settlement with Trump just hours after Parker and Stone signed a five-year deal with the company for 50 new episodes and streaming rights to previous seasons. The Los Angeles Times and other outlets report the deal was worth $1.5 billion.

In the episode, Trump sues the town of South Park when its residents challenge the presence of Jesus Christ – the actual person – in its elementary school.

Jesus tells them they ought to settle.

“You guys saw what happened to CBS? Yeah, well, guess who owns CBS? Paramount,” Jesus says. “Do you really want to end up like Colbert?”

CBS and parent Paramount Global canceled Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” last week, days after Colbert sharply criticized Paramount’s settlement of Trump’s lawsuit over a “60 Minutes” interview.

CBS and Paramount executives said it was a financial decision to axe “The Late Show.”

The efficiency of “South Park” production, and the brinksmanship of its creators, allow it to stay incredibly current for an animated series.

“I don’t know what next week’s episode is going to be,” Parker said at Comic-Con. “Even just three days ago, we were like, ‘I don’t know if people are going to like this.’”

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. The high-profile sexual assault trial of five former members of...

11h ago

Hockey players' acquittal reverberates in southwestern Ontario city after ruling

LONDON — The acquittal of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who were accused of sexual assault continues to reverberate in the southwestern Ontario city where their high-profile...

1h ago

Power restored after outages hit Richmond Hill, Markham in midst of heat warning

Alectra Utilities says power has been restored in both Markham and Richmond Hill after hours-long blackouts affected thousands of customers on Thursday night. The Richmond Hill outage has been attributed...

7h ago

Surging Blue Jays beat slumping Tigers in a matchup of 1st-place teams

Ernie Clement and Joey Loperfido hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning to help the surging Toronto Blue Jays rout the slumping Detroit Tigers 11-4 on Thursday night in a matchup of first-place...

1h ago

Top Stories

Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. The high-profile sexual assault trial of five former members of...

11h ago

Hockey players' acquittal reverberates in southwestern Ontario city after ruling

LONDON — The acquittal of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who were accused of sexual assault continues to reverberate in the southwestern Ontario city where their high-profile...

1h ago

Power restored after outages hit Richmond Hill, Markham in midst of heat warning

Alectra Utilities says power has been restored in both Markham and Richmond Hill after hours-long blackouts affected thousands of customers on Thursday night. The Richmond Hill outage has been attributed...

7h ago

Surging Blue Jays beat slumping Tigers in a matchup of 1st-place teams

Ernie Clement and Joey Loperfido hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning to help the surging Toronto Blue Jays rout the slumping Detroit Tigers 11-4 on Thursday night in a matchup of first-place...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:47
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

Five former players of Canada's world junior hockey team have been found not guilty of sexual assault. Our Michelle Mackey has more on the verdict in this high-profile trial.

11h ago

2:04
Five former Canadian world junior hockey players found not guilty on all charges

All five former Canadian world junior hockey players have been found not guilty on all charges related to accusations of sexual assault.

15h ago

3:20
Wrestler Hulk Hogan dead at 71 following cardiac arrest

TV wrestler Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71 after suffering from cardiac arrest. Stephanie Elam reports.

17h ago

1:05
Criminal lawyer identified as victim of Brampton shooting

Brampton criminal lawyer Manbir Sodhi was identified as the victim of a shooting that left him with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

19h ago

1:42
Hockey Canada trial: Supporters gather outside courtroom ahead of verdict

Supporters of E.M., the woman at the centre of the sexual assault allegations against five former World Junior hockey players, stood firmly outside a London courtroom ahead of the judge's verdict.

20h ago

More Videos