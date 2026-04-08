Sarnia MP crosses the floor, federal Liberals now 1 short of majority government

Conservative MP for Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong, Marilyn Gladu has announced she is crossing the aisle to join the federal Liberals; bringing Carney's government to one seat away from a majority.

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 8, 2026 11:03 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2026 11:30 am.

The Member of Parliament from Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong, Marilyn Gladu, is crossing the floor to join the Liberals, making the government one short of a majority.

Gladu said, in a statement, she is joining Prime Minister Mark Carney as she believes it is “the best thing for our community’s priorities and for our country.”

She is now the fifth MP to join the Liberals since the 2025 election and the fourth Conservative.

Chris d’Entremont, Michael Ma and Matt Jeneroux all left the Conservatives to join the Liberals between November 2025 and February 2026. Nunavut MP Lori Idlout left the NDP in March.

The move comes ahead of three byelections this Monday. If the Liberals win one of three seats, they will officially have a majority government.

Carney also released a statement welcoming Gladu to the Liberal party.

“Marilyn brings the practical, results-driven leadership this effort demands. Having spent decades of her career in engineering and international business, she understands what it takes to create good jobs, strengthen supply chains, and ensure Canadian industry can compete in a rapidly changing global economy,” read his statement.

Gladu was first elected in 2015 election and has been re-elected three times.

Standing committee on the status of women chair Marilyn Gladu speaks about a report on coercive behaviour in the foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
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