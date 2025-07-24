LeBlanc ‘encouraged’ after meeting with Lutnick, lawmakers ahead of tariff deadline

President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada Dominic LeBlanc speaks at a press conference while Prime Minister Mark Carney listens, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted July 24, 2025 2:00 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2025 2:14 pm.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he’s feeling “encouraged” after meeting with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and American lawmakers in Washington, D.C., ahead of next week’s tariff deadline.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to slap Canada with 35 per cent tariffs if there’s not a deal by Aug. 1 but the White House has said it would not include goods compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Canada is also being hit with Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles, and will be impacted by copper tariffs that are also expected to kick in on Aug. 1.

LeBlanc says Ottawa will take the time necessary to get the best deal in the interest of Canadians, indicating a new economic and security arrangement may not materialize by Trump’s deadline.

LeBlanc says he will return to Washington next week for additional meetings.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she’s hopeful for a return to normal relations with Canada but doesn’t sense there will be a deal before Trump’s deadline.

Top Stories

Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. An Ontario judge has found five former members of Canada's world...

breaking

2m ago

Hulk Hogan, wrestling icon and pop culture powerhouse, dies at 71

Hulk Hogan, the larger-than-life wrestling superstar who helped catapult professional wrestling into mainstream culture during the 1980s and beyond, has died at the age of 71. Authorities in Clearwater,...

2h ago

Third suspect arrested in B.C. in connection to Mississauga homicide

Peel Regional Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the brazen daylight shooting death of a man in Mississauga. A 22-year-old man, who goes by the name Shaheel, from Delta, B.C., was...

3h ago

Heat warning in effect as Toronto temperatures climb above 30°C

Toronto residents are being urged to take precautions as a blast of extreme summer heat blankets the city Thursday and Friday, with dangerously high temperatures and humidex values pushing well into the...

2h ago

