Power outage affecting large portion of downtown Toronto

Signage for the Hydro One Networks Inc. corporate office is shown in Toronto on Thursday Nov. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 26, 2026 12:08 pm.

Last Updated May 26, 2026 12:27 pm.

A large portion of downtown Toronto is experiencing a power outage on Tuesday.

When it began just before noon, up to 2,000 customers were impacted. Within half an hour that number was down to less than 1,000.

Toronto police say they are aware of the outage, which is affecting traffic lights, and advise that drivers treat all intersections as four-way stops.

The TTC posted on X that “there is a power issue at St. Patrick station which is causing delays.”

The outage also impacted all buildings at the Toronto Metropolitan University and the Eaton Centre, but as per the Toronto Hydro outage map, power has been restored.

Hydro One said in a post on X that they are responding to a fire at the Terauley Transmission Station near Bay and Dundas Streets in the downtown core.

More to come

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