Power outage affecting large portion of downtown Toronto

A large portion of downtown Toronto is experiencing a power outage on Tuesday.

When it began just before noon, up to 2,000 customers were impacted. Within half an hour that number was down to less than 1,000.

Toronto police say they are aware of the outage, which is affecting traffic lights, and advise that drivers treat all intersections as four-way stops.

The TTC posted on X that “there is a power issue at St. Patrick station which is causing delays.”

The outage also impacted all buildings at the Toronto Metropolitan University and the Eaton Centre, but as per the Toronto Hydro outage map, power has been restored.

Hydro One said in a post on X that they are responding to a fire at the Terauley Transmission Station near Bay and Dundas Streets in the downtown core.

.@HydroOne is currently responding to an outage in the downtown core impacting Toronto Hydro customers. We sincerely apologize for the disruption as we understand how difficult it is to be without power. https://t.co/0OXrKZlReX — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) May 26, 2026

More to come