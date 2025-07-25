Health Canada recalls 600K electrical outlets sold across Canada over last decade

Health Canada is recalling more than 600,000 electrical outlets sold across Canada over the last decade due to a possible fire hazard.

The federal agency says three models of Electrical Devices Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) safety outlets, which were sold at Home Hardware outlets across the country, are being recalled because the terminal screws on the product may not tighten properly, which may create an increase in temperature, posing a fire hazard.

Health Canada says since July 9, 2025, there have been 812 reports of screws that were faulty, stripped or unable to be tightened and one report of fire that resulted in property damage. There have been no reports of injuries.

The affected products have the letters “TR” stamped on the front and the letters “LGL” embossed on the back and bear the following details:

Item Number: 3666-036, 3666-035, 3666-037

UPC Number: 822733135640, 822733135626, 822733135664

Unison Ridge, the distributor of the products which were made in China, says approximately 664,000 units of the affected products were sold in Canada from 2015 to May 2025.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Unison Ridge for instructions on how to uninstall the GFCI safety outlets and return them to any Home Hardware store for a refund,” Health Canada said in a statement.