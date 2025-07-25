Toronto’s speed enforcement cameras are having a measurable impact on driver behaviour, according to a new survey, which shows a growing number of motorists are hitting the brakes when they spot the devices.

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) South Central Ontario survey, conducted from March 7 to March 19, polled 1,500 Ontario drivers and suggests that automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras are changing driver habits—even as ticket numbers continue to rise.

The findings mirror what Toronto city councillors are observing in their own wards, that while more cameras are being deployed and more tickets are being mailed out, driver awareness and caution are also on the rise.

“We found a significant drop both in the average speed and in the number of people who were speeding, and that’s the long way of saying, this camera is saving lives,” said Parkdale-High Park councillor Gord Perks.

Despite the uptick in enforcement, officials and road safety advocates argue that the true success of the program isn’t measured solely in the number of fines issued, but in the cultural shift toward slower, more responsible driving.

“Seventy-three per cent of drivers said they slow down when they approach the cameras,” said Michael Stewart, Community Relations Consultant at CAA South Central Ontario.”What’s reassuring from these survey results is that we’re starting to see that it’s nudging drivers in the right direction.”

Slow down or pay up: Toronto drivers respond to speed cameras

The CAA survey also concluded that many drivers are changing their routes to avoid passing the city-wide speed cameras, and still, not everyone is in favour of the strategy. Some have voiced frustration with what they see as an excessive number of speed cameras across the city, arguing the initiative feels more like a cash grab than a safety measure.

“It’s just pissing people off, I find,” said one driver CityNews interviewed on Thursday.

“It does help me go slower,” added another driver.

The CAA survey, which polled 1,500 drivers in Ontario, suggests that automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras are influencing driver habits. Photo: CityNews.

The CAA data indicate that nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of Ontario drivers have received a ticket from a camera, compared to 17 per cent in 2024.

Toronto-Danforth councillor Paula Fletcher admitted that her husband was one of many who received a ticket courtesy of a speed camera.

“You start realizing, and you’re thinking more when you’re driving if you’ve had one of those tickets,” Fletcher said.

Ticket numbers rise, but so does caution behind the wheel

Humber River-Black Creek councillor Anthony Perruzza maintained that the goal is deterrence—not revenue—and pointed to the growing shift in driver behaviour as a sign the system is working.

“When people know that there’s a camera and the speed has been changed, they follow the rules, they slow down, that’s what we want them to do,” he said. “I don’t want them to get a ticket, I want them to slow down.”

Some of Toronto’s most active speed cameras have also become prime targets for vandals. The notorious camera in Parkdale, for instance, which has racked up $7 million in fines, has been repeatedly vandalized or damaged—acts of defiance that have garnered public attention.

While these cameras often rank among the city’s top ticket-issuers, catching those responsible for the vandalism remains rare.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s gotten into this guerrilla warfare, but where’s that undercover [police] officer that’s sitting there all night, waiting?” Fletcher questioned.

Perks was blunt when addressing the Parkdale speed camera vandals.

“Please don’t do this; you’re killing people.”

According to the survey, not only are more drivers tapping the brakes when they spot a speed camera—they’re also maintaining lower speeds after passing them, signalling a lasting change in driving behaviour.