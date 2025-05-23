Parkside Drive speed camera, responsible for 67,000 tickets, cut down for 5th time

The community group Safe Parkside issued the notice on Friday and shared a photo of the Parkside Drive speed camera toppled to the grass. Photo: Safe Parkside.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 23, 2025 8:06 am.

Last Updated May 23, 2025 8:07 am.

The notorious Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto’s west end, which has issued more than 67,000 tickets to date, has been cut down for the fifth time in six months.

The community group Safe Parkside issued the notice on Friday and shared a photo of the Parkside Drive speed camera toppled to the grass.

Safe Parkside co-chair Faraz Gholizadeh tells CityNews it appears that the speed camera was vandalized and broken off overnight.

The speed camera has been repeatedly targeted, first being cut down twice in November, with the second incident occurring just a day after it was reinstalled. It was again removed and thrown into a nearby duck pond in December.

Related:

“Since its installation, the Parkside Drive speed camera has become Toronto’s busiest speed camera, having issued a whopping 67,786 speeding tickets and generated over $7 million in fines [$7,253,102] to date,” Gholizadeh said. “It also happens to be Toronto’s most vandalized speed camera.”

The Parkside Drive speed camera was installed after two seniors were killed in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Parkside Drive and Spring Road on Oct. 12, 2021. 

“Despite Parkside Drive’s long and deadly history of speeding, the City of Toronto continues to overlook safety on Parkside Drive year after year,” Gholizadeh added.

The notorious Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto, which has issued more than 67,000 tickets to date, has been cut down for the fifth time in six months. Photo: CityNews.

Parkside residents still concerned, claim city is failing to address ongoing issues

Safe Parkside says locals remain concerned that the City of Toronto is failing to address the persisting safety conditions on Parkside Drive.

“A speed camera that has recently spent more time on its side or in a pond than it has upright and functioning has clearly fallen well short of its intended purpose,” Gholizadeh said.

“The lack of meaningful safety measures remains a big concern on Parkside Drive. Despite being a city-designated Community Safety Zone and despite the fact that three people have been killed on Parkside Drive within the last few years, Parkside continues to experience very high numbers of speeding and reckless/careless driving.”

Since 2021, the city has implemented measures to improve safety along Parkside Drive, including reducing the speed limit from 50 to 40 kilometres per hour and adding speed cameras and signs telling motorists to reduce speed.

Last October, Toronto’s city council endorsed a road safety plan for the area to install bi-directional cycling lanes on the west side of Parkside Drive, reducing the number of motor vehicle lanes to one southbound and one northbound lane.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post union issues overtime ban as no deal reached ahead of strike deadline

The union representing about 55,000 Canada Post employees has called for a nationwide overtime ban, saying its negotiators will continue to review the latest offers from the Crown corporation. The Canadian...

updated

2h ago

Arson suspected in 2-alarm fire at Scarborough Indian restaurant

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson case following a two-alarm fire at an Indian cuisine restaurant in Scarborough. Toronto fire crews were called to Shaaz Indian Cuisine located at 2300...

1h ago

Ontario adds 2,600 teachers' college spaces to combat worsening shortage

Ontario is adding 2,600 spaces to teachers' colleges across the province as it stares down a worsening teacher shortage. The budget tabled last week contained a brief reference to spending $55.8 million...

1h ago

Trump threatens 25% import tax on Apple unless iPhones are made in the U.S.

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to put a 25 per cent tariff on Apple products unless iPhones are manufactured in the United States. The threat delivered over social media could dramatically...

4m ago

Top Stories

Canada Post union issues overtime ban as no deal reached ahead of strike deadline

The union representing about 55,000 Canada Post employees has called for a nationwide overtime ban, saying its negotiators will continue to review the latest offers from the Crown corporation. The Canadian...

updated

2h ago

Arson suspected in 2-alarm fire at Scarborough Indian restaurant

Toronto police are investigating a suspected arson case following a two-alarm fire at an Indian cuisine restaurant in Scarborough. Toronto fire crews were called to Shaaz Indian Cuisine located at 2300...

1h ago

Ontario adds 2,600 teachers' college spaces to combat worsening shortage

Ontario is adding 2,600 spaces to teachers' colleges across the province as it stares down a worsening teacher shortage. The budget tabled last week contained a brief reference to spending $55.8 million...

1h ago

Trump threatens 25% import tax on Apple unless iPhones are made in the U.S.

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to put a 25 per cent tariff on Apple products unless iPhones are manufactured in the United States. The threat delivered over social media could dramatically...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Toronto approves controversial 'bubble zone' bylaw

Toronto City Council has voted to impose a 50m bubble zone prohibiting protests around any vulnerable institution. Opponents say the bylaw curbs rights and freedoms. Alan Carter reports on the contentious debate.

12h ago

3:04
NHLer Brett Howden breaks down under cross-examination at sex assault trial

Vegas Golden Knights' player, Brett Howden, broke down in tears under questioning Thursday. Michelle Mackey has those details along with the legal arguments over inconsistencies in his testimony.

13h ago

1:44
Toronto under rainfall warning, up to 60 mm expected

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and areas across the GTA as rain is expected to reach up to 50-60 mm.

18h ago

2:58
Newmarket retiree claims $65 million Lotto Max win

Newly made millionaire Mark Hanley of Newmarket describes the moment he realized he won the $65 million-dollar Lotto Max prize.

18h ago

0:30
Canada Post shuts down two-week strike delay

Canada Post workers could hit the picket lines by Friday after the crown corporation declined the union's offer to delay the strike deadline.

20h ago

More Videos