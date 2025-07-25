Trump says he hasn’t ‘had a lot of luck’ with Canada ahead of latest tariff deadline

U.S. President Donald Trump says Canada hasn't been 'into negotiation' on a new trade deal as the August 1 deadline approaches, signaling Canada may pay a standard tariff rate if a deal isn't reached.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2025 10:49 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2025 11:24 am.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says his administration hasn’t “had a lot of luck with Canada” in its trade negotiations ahead of next week’s deadline to avert tariffs.

Trump says his administration hasn’t been focused on a deal with Canada and America’s northern neighbour could be a country “where they just pay tariffs.”

Trump sent a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney threatening to impose 35 per cent tariffs if Canada doesn’t make a deal by Aug. 1.

The White House has said those duties would apply only to goods not compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Canada is also being slapped with Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles, and will be hit by copper tariffs next month.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Thursday that he was feeling encouraged after a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Republican senators in Washington.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

