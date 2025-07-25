Trump says he hasn’t ‘had a lot of luck’ with Canada ahead of latest tariff deadline
Posted July 25, 2025 10:49 am.
Last Updated July 25, 2025 11:24 am.
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says his administration hasn’t “had a lot of luck with Canada” in its trade negotiations ahead of next week’s deadline to avert tariffs.
Trump says his administration hasn’t been focused on a deal with Canada and America’s northern neighbour could be a country “where they just pay tariffs.”
Trump sent a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney threatening to impose 35 per cent tariffs if Canada doesn’t make a deal by Aug. 1.
The White House has said those duties would apply only to goods not compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.
Canada is also being slapped with Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles, and will be hit by copper tariffs next month.
Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Thursday that he was feeling encouraged after a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Republican senators in Washington.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.
Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press