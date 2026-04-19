Ontario communities continue sandbagging as forecast calls for rain

After days of rising water in Minden Hills, volunteers are racing the clock to protect homes and businesses. David Zura explains.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 19, 2026 7:53 am.

Last Updated April 19, 2026 8:00 am.

Rain forecasts for parts of Ontario and Quebec are heightening the sense of urgency for residents with flood-prone properties, as communities deal with washouts and closed bridges and help people prepare by opening sandbag-filling stations.

Most Environment Canada warnings, watches, and special weather statements have been lifted after calling for precipitation between 10 and 25 millimetres for a region stretching from south of Quebec City to Lake Ontario.

The Township of Minden Hills in Haliburton County said a state of emergency remains in effect and that bridges in Minden Hills across the Gull River will stay closed until further notice. However, an update posted on Saturday said a washout affecting access for emergency vehicles has been repaired.

The township says the province has arranged for Global Medic, a disaster relief charity, and the Ontario Corps to fill sandbags in the community.

A flood watch had been issued for the shoreline of Lake Nipissing, but the City of North Bay has yet to provide an update on the current state.

Flood warnings have been in effect from Sault Ste. Marie to Peterborough, while in Quebec, officials in Montreal said Friday that water levels on the Outaouais and des Prairies rivers were rising and may spill their banks in the coming days.

Residents bring sand bags to flooded neighbours along the Gull River in Minden, Ont., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
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