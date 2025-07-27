As Trump’s trade deal deadline approaches, his tariffs face legal pushback in court

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, on April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted July 27, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated July 27, 2025 7:35 am.

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s plan to realign global trade faces its latest legal barrier this week in a federal appeals court — and Canada is bracing for the U.S. president to follow through on his threat to impose higher tariffs.

While Trump set an Aug. 1 deadline for countries to make trade deals with the United States, the president’s ultimatum has so far resulted in only a handful of frameworks for trade agreements.

Deals have been announced for Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and the United Kingdom — but Trump indicated last week that an agreement with Canada is far from complete.

“We don’t have a deal with Canada, we haven’t been focused on it,” Trump told reporters Friday.

Trump sent a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney threatening to impose 35 per cent tariffs if Canada doesn’t make a trade deal by the deadline. The White House has said those duties would not apply to goods compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Canadian officials have also downplayed expectations of a new economic and security agreement materializing by Friday.

“We’ll use all the time that’s necessary,” Carney said last week.

Countries around the world will also be watching as Trump’s use of a national security statute to hit nations with tariffs faces scrutiny in the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled in May that Trump does not have the authority to wield tariffs on nearly every country through the use of the International Economic Emergency Powers Act of 1977.

The act, usually referred to by the acronym IEEPA, gives the U.S. president authority to control economic transactions after declaring an emergency. No previous president had ever used it for tariffs and the U.S. Constitution gives power over taxes and tariffs to Congress.

The Trump administration quickly appealed the lower court’s ruling on the so-called “Liberation Day” and fentanyl-related tariffs and arguments are set to be heard in the appeal court on Thursday.

The hearing combines two different cases that were pushing against Trump’s tariffs. One involves five American small businesses arguing specifically against Trump’s worldwide tariffs, and the other came from 12 states pushing back on both the “Liberation Day” duties and the fentanyl-related tariffs.

George Mason University law professor Ilya Somin called Trump’s tariff actions a “massive power grab.” Somin, along with the Liberty Justice Center, is representing the American small businesses.

“We are hopeful — we can’t know for sure obviously — we are hopeful that we will continue to prevail in court,” Somin said.

Somin said they are arguing that IEEPA does not “give the president the power to impose any tariff he wants, on any nation, for any reason, for as long as he wants, whenever he feels like it.”

He added that “the law also says there must be an emergency and an unusual and extraordinary threat to American security or the economy” — and neither the flow of fentanyl from Canada nor a trade deficit meet that definition.

U.S. government data shows a minuscule volume of fentanyl is seized at the northern border.

The White House has said the Trump administration is legally using powers granted to the executive branch by the Constitution and Congress to address America’s “national emergencies of persistent goods trade deficits and drug trafficking.”

There have been 18 amicus briefs — a legal submission from a group that’s not party to the action — filed in support of the small businesses and states pushing against Trump’s tariffs. Two were filed in support of the Trump administration’s actions.

Brent Skorup, a legal fellow at the Washington-based Cato Institute, said the Trump administration is taking a vague statute and claiming powers never deployed by a president before.

The Cato Institute submitted a brief that argued “the Constitution specifies that Congress has the power to set tariffs and duties.” Skorup said there are serious issues with the Trump administration’s interpretation of IEEPA.

“We don’t want power consolidated into a single king or president,” he said.

It’s expected the appeals court will expedite its ruling. Even if it rules against the duties, however, they may not be immediately lifted.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said the Supreme Court should “put an end to this.”

There are at least eight lawsuits challenging the tariffs.

Canada is also being hit with tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles. Trump used different powers under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to enact those duties.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Warning issued for Toronto, southern Ontario for multi-day heat event

Environment Canada has issued a warning for a multi-day heat event for the GTA and all of southern Ontario starting Sunday. The national weather service says people can expect daytime highs ranging...

30m ago

1 man arrested for suspected impairment following two-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

One man is in custody for suspected impaired driving following an early morning two-vehicle crash in Etobicoke. Toronto police say the crash occurred in the Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West area...

21m ago

Police on the hunt for convicted sex offender who skipped court after being released on bail

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for a convicted sex offender who failed to appear in court for a sentencing hearing this week. Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old...

8h ago

Homebuilders navigate higher material costs, uncertain supply chains amid trade war

As a tariff storm blew in from south of the border earlier this year, many industries in Canada, including the home building sector, feared the unknown ahead of them. With stakeholders already keenly...

17m ago

Top Stories

Warning issued for Toronto, southern Ontario for multi-day heat event

Environment Canada has issued a warning for a multi-day heat event for the GTA and all of southern Ontario starting Sunday. The national weather service says people can expect daytime highs ranging...

30m ago

1 man arrested for suspected impairment following two-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

One man is in custody for suspected impaired driving following an early morning two-vehicle crash in Etobicoke. Toronto police say the crash occurred in the Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West area...

21m ago

Police on the hunt for convicted sex offender who skipped court after being released on bail

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for a convicted sex offender who failed to appear in court for a sentencing hearing this week. Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old...

8h ago

Homebuilders navigate higher material costs, uncertain supply chains amid trade war

As a tariff storm blew in from south of the border earlier this year, many industries in Canada, including the home building sector, feared the unknown ahead of them. With stakeholders already keenly...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

1:58
Heat warning in effect across the GTA

Thunderstorms are tricking through the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

3:01
Repair Café Toronto promotes reuse and sustainability

Toronto’s Repair Café is saving everything from blenders to sweaters from landfill while teaching people valuable skills that allow them to extend the life of items that would otherwise be thrown away. Dilshad Burman reports.

22h ago

2:08
Another heat wave on the way

Another stretch of extreme heat is expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.
1:43
OPP investigating 3 separate drownings in Prince Edward County

OPP officers are investigating after a three-year-old drowned at Sandbanks Provincial Park. As Nick Westoll reports, there has been a sharp increase in drownings in eastern Ontario.
0:43
Popular Toronto restaurant exposed to Hepatitis A

Toronto Public Health is warning of an exposure of Hepatitis A at a popular King Street West restaurant.

More Videos