Air Canada flight attendants start voting on strike mandate

An Air Canada jet is manoeuvred on the tarmac at the airport in Vancouver on Nov.15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 28, 2025 11:48 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2025 12:01 pm.

Air Canada flight attendants start voting Monday on whether to give a strike mandate to their union.

The vote, running through to Aug. 5, comes after the Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees concluded the conciliation process with no deal reached.

The union represents more than 10,000 flight attendants who have been in contract talks for more than seven months.

Air Canada acknowledged the vote, saying it was a normal step in the negotiation process and does not mean a disruption will take place.

It noted that a strike can’t take place until after a 21-day cooling-off period after the 60-day conciliation period has expired.

The union says that despite sustained efforts, including in the conciliation process with a federally-appointed mediator, key issues such as pay, unpaid work and pensions remain unresolved.

