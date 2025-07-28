Man wanted in stabbing at Pickering GO station

A man is wanted in connection to a stabbing in the parking lot of the Pickering Go station early Monday morning.

Durham police were called to the station on Bayly Street for reports of an armed person just after midnight.

It’s alleged the victim was walking to their car in the parking lot when the suspect approached them and stabbed them.

The suspect then fled northbound before police arrived. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators ask any witnesses to contact police.