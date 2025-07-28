Police identify suspect in East York machete attack

Toronto police have identified a suspect after a violent attack in East York last weekend.

Officers were called to the Pape and Gamble avenues area on Sunday at around 9:45 p.m. for reports of unknown trouble.

Investigators say the suspect waited for the alleged victim to return home, and later pulled out a machete to attack the person.

The suspect then fled in a Silver BMW Sedan.

Police did not reveal any information about the alleged victim, or their condition after the attack.

It’s also not clear what motivated the attack.

Cristian Sandor, 28, of Hamilton is wanted for three charges, including possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

He’s described as five-foot-nine, with a large build and short black hair.

Christian Sandor, 28, of Hamilton is wanted for possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.