Police issue warning after items thrown off bridges onto passing vehicles along Mount Pleasant Road

Toronto police are warning drivers about items being thrown onto passing vehicles from bridges along Mount Pleasant Road.

Police say they received two reports of items being tossed from bridges on the roadway between Bloor Street East and St. Clair Avenue East, between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

According to police, the vehicles travelling under the bridges were damaged after being struck by the items.

In one case, the person who reported the incident told police they believe it was a rock or concrete that was thrown from the bridge. In the second incident, it’s not known what item was thrown.

No injuries were reported.

“Police are asking the public to be aware of their surroundings while traveling along Mount Pleasant Road,” a release states.

Investigators also say anyone caught throwing items from a bridge may face criminal charges.

Police are also seeking dash-cam video of the area during the alleged incidents.