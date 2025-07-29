Police seek suspect who shot and killed rabbit on Newmarket front lawn

Surveillance video shows a rabbit being shot on a Newmarket front lawn. Police are currently searching for suspects.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 29, 2025 2:52 pm.

York Regional Police are investigating a callous act of animal cruelty after a rabbit was shot and killed in a Newmarket neighbourhood on Sunday.

A homeowner in the Glenway Circle and Eagle Street West area found the dead animal on their front lawn and called police just after 11 a.m.

After viewing surveillance video, investigators determined that the shooting occurred at around 6 a.m. that morning.

In the video released by police on Tuesday, a white Ford F-150 pickup truck can be seen driving and then stopping in front of a residence. The vehicle backs up and moments later a single shot can be heard, striking and killing the animal.

“Investigators are seeking any additional video surveillance from the area or anyone who may have captured dashcam video on the roadways at that time,” a police release states.

“Anyone who has not yet spoken to police is asked to please come forward.”

