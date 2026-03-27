Fire crews respond to explosion atop building in downtown Toronto

Screen grab of video sent to CityNews that shows an explosion atop a building in the Richmond Street West and John Street area on Friday, March, 27, 2026. CITYNEWS/Submitted

By John Marchesan

Posted March 27, 2026 6:37 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2026 7:24 pm.

Toronto fire crews responded to a two-alarm blaze following reports of an explosion at a building in the downtown core on Friday night.

Toronto police say they were called about reports of a fire on the roof of a building under construction at 296 Richmond Street West near John Street around 6 p.m.

Video sent to CityNews shows plumes of smoke and at least one explosion on the rooftop of a building on Richmond Street.

Other videos posted to social media show a fire burning on the rooftop of a building.

“Information received that items are possibly exploding and debris may be falling onto the street below,” police said in a social media post.

The fire has since been extinguished, and there are no immediate reports of injuries. Fire officials indicated the likely cause of the explosions was propane cylinders.

The cause and origin of the blaze are under investigation.

Toronto police say Richmond Street West is closed between Peter Street and Duncan Street, and that pedestrian traffic is also being restricted in the area.

The area surrounding the fire was busier than normal with pedestrian and vehicular traffic, as it is just north of the Rogers Centre, where the Toronto Blue Jays were playing their home opener on Friday night.

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