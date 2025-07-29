Beer Store to close 11 more locations across southern Ontario in late September

The Beer Store is set to close eleven additional locations across southern Ontario effective this fall, citing shifting retail dynamics in the province, including the expansion of alcohol sales into grocery, convenience and big-box stores.

Among those impacted as of Sept. 28, 2025, are outlets in Bala, Brampton, Clinton, Morrisburg, Norwich and Red Lake, along with four other communities.

The closures align with similar announcements earlier this summer, adding to a wave of restructuring underway at the private beverage retailer.

The closures follow previous waves in mid‐June and mid‐September, which saw stirrings across Toronto, Ottawa and beyond as The Beer Store began shuttering operations due to “marketplace shifts.”

The Beer Store is asking customers in affected communities to return empty alcohol containers at nearby licensed return depots.

A retail shift began last year when Ontario moved to allow beer, wine, cider, and ready-to-drink beverages to be sold outside of The Beer Store, notably in grocery stores, convenience shops and gas stations.

With files from The Canadian Press