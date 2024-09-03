Concerns raised over schools’ proximity to convenience with alcohol sales starting this week

A teachers' union and residents have concerns over the proximity of licensed convenience stores to schools, as kids get ready to head back to the classroom. Michelle Mackey reports. 

By Lucas Casaletto and Michelle Mackey

Posted September 3, 2024 7:00 am.

Last Updated September 3, 2024 7:05 am.

Starting Thursday, licensed convenience stores in the province can sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages. It coincides with students heading back to the classroom, and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) is concerned about the proximity of these retailers.

“We’re going to have these convenience stores, probably with teenagers working in them as well,” said OSSTF President Karen Littlewood. “The access, apparently some 7-Elevens, you’re going to be allowed to sit and drink in the convenience store, too. I have concerns about that. [Premier Doug Ford] has said we can’t have safe injection sites near a school.”

Health Minister Sylvia Jones recently outlined a fundamental shift in the province’s approach to the overdose crisis, announcing the closure of 10 sites in Ontario, citing their closeness to schools and daycares.

The government will prohibit new consumption sites from opening as it moves to an abstinence-based treatment model. Seven existing sites will remain open.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), meanwhile, does not allow cannabis stores within 150 metres of school property.

“But there are no such regulations for licensed convenience stores,” added Littlewood. “For example, Convenience Canada on Queen Street West is just 130 metres from Parkdale Collegiate Institute. It’s too close for young kids.”

Minister Jones said increased crime and neighbours’ and parents’ concerns about problems near those sites drove the province to act.

Some Parkdale residents CityNews spoke to shared similar concerns raised by Littlewood, with many noting that convenience stores selling alcohol near schools are unsafe and irresponsible.

“Get them away from schools and libraries and stuff,” said one local resident.

CityNews requested comment from the AGCO but has not heard back.

Other Toronto residents are in favour of convenience stores selling alcohol

Last December, Premier Ford announced that all convenience and grocery stores could sell beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails by 2026. In May, he announced plans to speed that up, moving up the timeline for corner stores to Sept. 5.  

AGCO has said it’s ramping up inspections to ensure retailers comply with the rules. Last month, a surprise inspection of Mabelle Tuck Shop in Etobicoke found it allegedly jumped the gun on alcohol sales and suspended its alcohol retail licence and lottery retailer registration for 21 days.

Beer cans are stacked as props in front of a display of milk at a press availability attended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford at a convenience store in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

Some other locals supported the province’s move to allow alcohol to be sold in convenience stores regardless of where they are located.

“As long as they don’t make ID’ing [sic] people a problem, then I guess it’s alright. And they are [sic] ID’ing people,” said one resident.

“I think it’s fantastic. Why is that? Because I don’t think any corporation should have a monopoly,” added another.

To date, the AGCO has approved roughly 4,800 convenience store licences. Newly licensed grocery stores can start selling beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails on Oct. 31.

The expansion of liquor sales fulfils Premier Ford’s pledge in the 2018 election. 

With files from the Canadian Press

'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water
'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water

A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they...

2h ago

Swimmer pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Ontario
Swimmer pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Ontario

A man in his 20s has died after being pulled from the water in Lake Ontario. Emergency crews conducted a marine search near Bluffer's Park Beach in Scarborough just after 4 p.m. on Monday. Police...

8h ago

One man dead after shooting in North York: police
One man dead after shooting in North York: police

Toronto police say one man has been killed during a shooting in North York. Officers say they were called to the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive just after 7:45 p.m. on Monday. A man...

8h ago

2 officers injured after suspects flee from stolen vehicle in North York
2 officers injured after suspects flee from stolen vehicle in North York

Two Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were injured following an interaction with suspects who were found in a stolen vehicle in North York. TPS said the incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday...

48m ago

