A Toronto limousine driver is facing multiple impaired and dangerous driving charges after his passengers forced him to pull over on the QEW in Hamilton out of fear for their safety, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. on July 11, when a stretch limousine carrying 10 passengers was travelling Toronto-bound near Fifty Road.

According to OPP, passengers became alarmed by the limousine driver’s behaviour and convinced him to pull onto the highway shoulder before taking away the keys. Another motorist also contacted police to report the limousine’s erratic driving.

Officers arrived shortly after and arrested the driver without incident. He was taken to the Niagara detachment for breath tests, and no injuries were reported.

Police have identified the driver as 64-year-old Mathew Owusu‑Afriyie of Toronto. He has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by alcohol and drugs, exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit, and dangerous operation.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22, 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.