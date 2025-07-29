Two wanted for assault at Brampton waterpark

Two suspects are wanted in connection to an assault at a Brampton waterpark. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 29, 2025 3:56 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2025 4:39 pm.

Two suspects are wanted in connection to an assault at a Brampton waterpark last week.

Peel police say they were called to a waterpark in the area of Steeles and Finch avenues just after 6:20 p.m. on July 23 for reports of an altercation.

It’s alleged the incident began as a verbal dispute while in line for a waterslide which escalated into a violent assault against a female victim by two suspects.

The altercation allegedly continued toward a retail shop in the park area where the suspects allegedly used merchandise as weapons before fleeing.

The victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as a Black man between 30 to 35 years old, approximately six foot three inches with a slim build. He has a dark complexion, shoulder-length black dreadlocks, a low black beard and brown eyes along with tattoos of a lion on the left side of his chest and other tattoos on his right forearm and tricep.

The other suspect is described as Black woman between 30 to 35 years old, approximately five foot six inches with a medium build, a dark complexion, black afro-style hair and brown eyes.

A photo of the suspects have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

