Diabetes Canada calls for federal government to reset pharmacare program

This Jan. 3, 2009 file photo shows a person with diabetes testing his blood sugar level in Kamen, Germany. (AP Photo/Joerg Sarbach, File)

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted July 30, 2025 1:14 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2025 2:56 pm.

Advocates for people with diabetes want the federal government to restructure what they see as a flawed pharmacare program.

Glenn Thibeault, executive director of government affairs with Diabetes Canada, says the new government has an opportunity to make improvements.

The previous Trudeau government budgeted $1.5 billion over five years for the first phase of pharmacare, which covers the cost of some diabetes medications and contraceptives for patients.

That government signed deals with B.C., P.E.I., Manitoba and Yukon that account for more than 60 per cent of the money that’s set aside.

The Carney government is not committing to signing the remaining nine funding deals, saying that it’s working with the provinces and territories to support them.

Thibeault says Diabetes Canada wants to see more medications covered and says future deals could target coverage for people who don’t have private insurance.

