Canadian bishops speak out amid Trump’s spat with Pope Leo XIV over Middle East

This combination file photos show on left, U.S. President Donald Trump listening during a meeting with North Korean defectors where he talked with reporters about allowing the release of a secret memo on the F.B.I.'s role in the Russia inquiry, in the Oval Office of the White House, on Feb. 2, 2018, in Washington. On right, Pope Leo XIV arriving for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on Aug. 6, 2025. (AP Photos/Evan Vucci and Gregorio Borgia, File)

By Daniela Germano, The Canadian Press

Posted April 16, 2026 6:54 pm.

Last Updated April 16, 2026 7:35 pm.

A group representing Catholic bishops across Canada is speaking out against using images of Christ for political rhetoric after U.S. President Donald posted religious images on social media amid his spat with Pope Leo XIV.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a statement Thursday that it does not intervene in political affairs of other countries, but recent events “make it opportune to underscore the moral principles that should inform public life everywhere, including truthfulness, humility, reverence and concern for the innocent.”

It did not name Trump in its statement, but said imagery or rhetoric presenting political leaders “in terms that belong uniquely to Christ and His saving work” is disrespectful.

Trump shared an AI-created image on social media Wednesday showing Jesus embracing him with an American flag in the background.

That post comes after Trump was criticized for posting another AI image depicting him as a Jesus-like figure healing a sick person. He said it was meant to portray him as a doctor.

Trump’s social media posts have followed the Pope expressing opposition to the war in Iran in favour of peaceful negotiations.

The Canadian bishops said such representations “blur the proper distinction between faith and political power, distorting the meaning of both.”

After the Pope’s comments, Trump retaliated by calling the U.S.-born pontiff weak and captive to the “radical left.” Trump even suggested Leo XIV came to lead the Catholic Church due to the influence of his administration.

The Pope said in a social media post earlier this month that those who are disciples of Christ are “never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs.” He also called Trump’s Easter Sunday threats to annihilate Iranian infrastructure “truly unacceptable.”

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops also called for peace Thursday, saying the faithful in Canada should pray for “all who suffer because of war.”

“Pope Leo XIV’s witness in such moments is moral and pastoral, not partisan,” the statement said.

“His words remind the world that peace is never advanced by contempt, that leadership requires restraint, and that the suffering of innocent people should always be avoided as much as possible.”

Also Thursday, the Archbishop of Canterbury expressed solidarity with the Pope in calling for peace in the Middle East.

Archbishop Sarah Mullally, who assumed her role as head of the Church of England in January, said she stood with the Pope in his “courageous call for peace.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

Daniela Germano, The Canadian Press

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