Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, 5 others charged with running illegal poker games at his LA mansion

FILE - Former Washington Wizards player Gilbert Arenas takes part in a ceremony during the half-time of an NBA basketball game between the Wizards and the Miami Heat, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 30, 2025 4:00 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2025 4:26 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas was arrested Wednesday along with five other people, including a suspected member of an Israeli organized crime group, on suspicion of hosting illegal high-stakes poker games at a Los Angeles mansion owned by Arenas, federal prosecutors said.

All six defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They are all scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Messages seeking comment were sent to an attorney and PR firm that represented Arenas. Online court records don’t identify an attorney for him.

Arenas, 43, is also charged with making false statements to federal investigators, the statement said. He is named in the indictment as ”Agent Zero,” a nickname from his playing days with the Washington Wizards.

The other five defendants are residents of Los Angeles ranging in age from 27 to 52. Among them is a 49-year-old man described by prosecutors as “a suspected organized crime figure from Israel.”

The indictment says that from September 2021 to July 2022, the defendants staged the home in the Encino neighborhood to host “Pot Limit Omaha” poker games and other illegal gambling activity. The poker players paid a “rake,” a fee charged as a percentage or fixed amount from each hand gambled, court documents claim.

One of the defendants hired young women who, in exchange for tips, served drinks and provided massages and “offered companionship” to the poker players, according to prosecutors.

“The women were charged a ‘tax’ – a percentage of their earnings from working the games. Chefs, valets, and armed security guards also were hired to staff these illegal poker games,” the statement said.

The Israeli man faces separate charges including marriage fraud and lying on immigration documents. He is suspected of conspiring with a 35-year-old Los Angeles woman to enter into a sham marriage for the purposes of obtaining permanent legal status in the U.S.

If convicted, the defendants would face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each count, prosecutors said.

Arenas averaged 20.7 points during an 11-year career with four teams, most notably a seven-plus season stint in Washington from 2004-11.

Charismatic and mercurial, Arenas — who counted “Agent Zero” (representing his number) and “Hibachi” for the way he could heat up during a game among his many nicknames — was a three-time All-Star, a gifted scorer and one of the key cogs in a handful of Wizards teams that enjoyed modest success in the mid-to-late 2000s.

Yet Arenas’ run in Washington ended in disgrace. Arenas and teammate Javaris Crittenton were suspended for the balance of the NBA season in January 2010 following a locker-room incident in which both players pulled guns on each other.

Arenas returned to play briefly for Washington the following season before being traded to Orlando. He then bounced to Memphis in 2011, coming off the bench for 17 games before stepping away to play in the Chinese Basketball Association in 2012-13. He never returned to the NBA.

His son, Alijah Arenas, was a Los Angeles high school basketball star who is a highly touted freshman player for the University of Southern California. His college career is on hold pending knee surgery and rehab is expected to take months, the school said last week.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

PM Carney says Canada to recognize Palestine as a state this fall

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will recognize the State of Palestine at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly this fall. Carney says the level of human suffering in Gaza is "intolerable...

breaking

0m ago

Court rules Ford government's bike lane removal plan is unconstitutional

An Ontario court ruled Wednesday the Ford government's plan to remove bike lanes on three major Toronto streets is unconstitutional, saying it would put "people at increased risk of harm and death." Superior...

2h ago

Durham police identify suspect in stabbing at Pickering GO station

Durham Regional Police have identified a suspect in a stabbing that took place at the Pickering GO station on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the station at 1322 Bayly St. at around 12:05...

3h ago

Weston family wants to buy Hudson's Bay charter, donate it to museum

The royal charter that formed Hudson's Bay about 355 years ago could soon be getting a new home. The Canadian Museum of History announced Wednesday that the Weston family, of Loblaw Cos. Ltd. fame,...

1h ago

Top Stories

PM Carney says Canada to recognize Palestine as a state this fall

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will recognize the State of Palestine at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly this fall. Carney says the level of human suffering in Gaza is "intolerable...

breaking

0m ago

Court rules Ford government's bike lane removal plan is unconstitutional

An Ontario court ruled Wednesday the Ford government's plan to remove bike lanes on three major Toronto streets is unconstitutional, saying it would put "people at increased risk of harm and death." Superior...

2h ago

Durham police identify suspect in stabbing at Pickering GO station

Durham Regional Police have identified a suspect in a stabbing that took place at the Pickering GO station on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the station at 1322 Bayly St. at around 12:05...

3h ago

Weston family wants to buy Hudson's Bay charter, donate it to museum

The royal charter that formed Hudson's Bay about 355 years ago could soon be getting a new home. The Canadian Museum of History announced Wednesday that the Weston family, of Loblaw Cos. Ltd. fame,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:13
Ontario's energy minister pressed on Starlink cancellation fee

Ontario's Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce confirmed the province has officially scrapped its $100 million dollar contract with Elon Musk's Starlink but would not clarify how much the cancellation fee would cost taxpayers.

4h ago

0:51
Nicole Morin cold case: Police announce $50K reward 40 years since disappearance

Toronto police announced a new reward of $50K for information on the whereabouts of Nicole Morin who went missing in 1985 in Etobicoke.

6h ago

0:41
Canadian Tire cuts corporate jobs amid restructuring

Canadian Tire announced it is cutting several corporate roles amid a restructuring plan for the retailer.

8h ago

2:21
JP Saxe highlights state of music industry in TikTok plea

Canadian musician JP Saxe says if he doesn't sell 20K tickets, his 'Make Yourself at Home' tour will be canceled. As Michelle Mackey reports, it's sparking a bigger conversation.

18h ago

2:00
Rabbit shot dead on lawn of Newmarket home

York Regional police are on the hunt for a suspect after a rabbit was shot dead on the front lawn of a Newmarket home. Afua Baah reports.

22h ago

More Videos