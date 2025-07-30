Grand jury indicts dad of slain Montreal girl for murder, accused pleads not guilty

This undated booking photo provided by the New York State Police shows Luciano Frattolin, who is charged with murder and concealing of a corpse in the death of his daughter, Melina Frattolin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - New York State Police via AP (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 30, 2025 12:03 pm.

Last Updated July 30, 2025 12:36 pm.

A grand jury has indicted the father of a nine-year-old Montreal girl found dead in New York state for murder.

Luciano Frattolin appeared before Judge Tatiana Coffinger today in Elizabethtown, N.Y., and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and the concealment of a human corpse.

Melina Frattolin, 9, was found drowned in a shallow pond on July 20 in Ticonderoga, N.Y., by the Vermont boundary.

Police have said Frattolin originally reported his daughter missing and potentially abducted, but officers determined the story to be false.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney confirmed that Frattolin’s case was presented to a grand jury, which returned a true bill of indictment.

The 45-year-old Frattolin was remanded without bail and will return to court on Aug. 19.

