Toronto police won’t be bringing back school resource officers despite Ford government bill

Police say they will not be bringing back school resource officers, despite the Ford government’s Bill 33, which would permit them to do so. It comes in the face of a rally against cops in the classroom.

By Michelle Mackey

Posted July 31, 2025 9:06 pm.

Toronto Police say they will not be bringing back school resource officers, despite the Ford government’s Bill 33 which would allow them to do so. The decision comes on the heels of a rally at Queen’s Park against cops in the classroom.

Also known as the Supporting Children and Students Act, the bill – when its passed in the fall – would make various amendments to the Education Act, including a requirement for “boards to work with local police services to provide them with access to school premises, permit them to participate in school programs and implement school resource officer programs.”

Organizers with Policing-Free Schools, who staged a rally at Queen’s Park on Thursday, say the move will only harm students.

“Especially Black African diasporic, Indigenous, Black-Afro Indigenous, racialized Two-Spirited LGBTQIA+, disabled, neurodivergent, undocumented students and those with precarious immigration status, students impacted by poverty and across intersecting identities,” said Andrea Vásquez Jiménez, the Director & Principal Consultant with Policing-Free Schools.

In 2017, the Toronto District School Board voted to end the School Resource Officer program after a survey found that some teens felt intimidated, watched or targeted. Toronto police say they respect the Board’s decision and the program no longer exists, adding that officers currently engage with schools only when invited for presentations, or when responding to calls for service.

The province says the education minister will be meeting with Police Chief Myron Demkiw to discuss how the Toronto Police Service can help support student safety in Toronto schools.

Grade 12 Student Raheem White fears bringing police back into schools will lead to more violence.

“If two teenagers, for instance, are fighting and a police officer intervenes and it gets violent, or even unfortunately lethal, I just can’t imagine what that day would look like in Ontario,” said White.

CityNews reached out to the Ministry of Education for a comment but did not receive a response.

Cyrielle Ngeleka with the Canadian Federation of Students–Ontario has a different idea.

“We need to be relying on peer-led initiatives in order to make sure that all of the efforts we’re putting together are actually informed by the people who need it the most,” she said.

However, the Toronto Police Association is backing the province, telling CityNews in a statement, “Every day we see younger people getting involved in very violent crimes, if anything can be done to identify and redirect children and youth to better pathways, the safer everyone will be… To suggest the work done by SROs can be done by our Neighbourhood Community Officers, members who are already tasked to the limit with existing responsibilities, is not practical.”

Policing-Free Schools is planning another rally at Queen’s Park before the new school year.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump signs executive order increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35 per cent

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order raising the tariffs on Canadian goods from 25 per cent to 35 per cent, following through on a threat to raise duties if Ottawa didn't make a trade...

1h ago

Man charged after fiery crash on Gardiner Expressway claims life of one man

A 26-year-old man is facing a total of five charges in connection with a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway earlier this month that killed one person. Investigators say at least five...

3h ago

OPP warn drivers after several incidents of rocks thrown at vehicles on Niagara-area highways

Drivers in the Niagara region are being asked to exercise caution after several disturbing incidents of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles on highways. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say incidents...

5h ago

Toronto Public Health confirms first human case of West Nile virus

The first human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in Toronto. Toronto Public Health officials did not provide any further details, except to say that the laboratory-confirmed case is in an...

4h ago

Top Stories

Trump signs executive order increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35 per cent

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order raising the tariffs on Canadian goods from 25 per cent to 35 per cent, following through on a threat to raise duties if Ottawa didn't make a trade...

1h ago

Man charged after fiery crash on Gardiner Expressway claims life of one man

A 26-year-old man is facing a total of five charges in connection with a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway earlier this month that killed one person. Investigators say at least five...

3h ago

OPP warn drivers after several incidents of rocks thrown at vehicles on Niagara-area highways

Drivers in the Niagara region are being asked to exercise caution after several disturbing incidents of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles on highways. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say incidents...

5h ago

Toronto Public Health confirms first human case of West Nile virus

The first human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in Toronto. Toronto Public Health officials did not provide any further details, except to say that the laboratory-confirmed case is in an...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:09
81-year-old woman arrested over fatal hit-and-run of e-scooter rider

An 81-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a 65-year-old woman who was riding an e-scooter at the time of the crash.

6h ago

1:13
Man shot during home invasion in Brampton

Peel Police are investigating an alleged home invasion in Brampton that left a man with gunshot wounds.

8h ago

1:50
Trump says Canada's Palestinian statehood plans to make trade deal 'very hard'

Trump said Canada's plans to recognize Palestinian statehood will make trade negotiations 'very hard' as the Aug. 1 deadline approaches.

10h ago

2:01
'Everything dropped on us!': Ceiling collapse at apartment building leaves woman injured

A witness described the moment a portion of concrete ceiling of an apartment building collapsed, injuring a woman that was standing underneath.

10h ago

1:27
Woman on e-scooter killed in hit-and-run in North York

A 65-year-old woman riding an e-scooter was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in North York near Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street.

13h ago

More Videos