Trump plans to revive the Presidential Fitness Test for American schoolchildren

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks as President Donald Trump listens at an event to promote his proposal to improve Americans' access to their medical records in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Posted July 31, 2025 10:57 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2025 11:28 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday plans to reestablish the Presidential Fitness Test for American schoolchildren.

The program, which was created in 1966, had children run and perform situps, pullups or pushups and a sit-and-reach test. It changed in 2012 during the Obama administration to focus more on individual health than athletic feats.

The president “wants to ensure America’s future generations are strong, healthy, and successful,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, and that all young Americans “have the opportunity to emphasize healthy, active lifestyles — creating a culture of strength and excellence for years to come.”

In a late afternoon ceremony at the White House, Trump intends to sign an order that reestablishes the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, as well as the fitness test, to be administered by his health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The council also will develop criteria for a Presidential Fitness Award.

In 2012, the assessment evolved into the Youth Fitness Program, which the government said “moved away from recognizing athletic performance to providing a barometer on student’s health.”

The Youth Fitness Test, according to a Health and Human Services Department website last updated in 2023 but still online Thursday, “minimizes comparisons between children and instead supports students as they pursue personal fitness goals for lifelong health.”

Expected to join Trump at the event are a number of prominent athletes, including some who have faced controversy.

They include pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau, a Trump friend; kicker Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs; Swedish golfer Annika Sorenstam; WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the son-in-law of Trump’s education secretary, Linda McMahon; and former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, a registered sex offender.

The NFL distanced itself from comments Butker made last year during a commencement address at a Kansas college, when he said most of the women receiving degrees were probably more excited about getting married and having children than entering the workforce and that some Catholic leaders were “pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America.” Butker also assailed Pride month and railed against Democratic President Joe Biden’s stance on abortion.

Butker later formed a political action committee designed to encourage Christians to vote for what the PAC describes as “traditional values.”

Sorenstam faced backlash for accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump on Jan. 7, 2021, a day after rioters spurred by Trump’s false claims about his election loss to Biden stormed the Capitol in Washington.

Taylor, who has appeared on stage with Trump at campaign rallies, pleaded guilty in New York in 2011 to misdemeanor criminal charges of sexual misconduct.

Top Stories

Brampton homeowner shot in early morning break-in, police say

A Brampton homeowner was transported to a trauma centre on Thursday after he was allegedly shot in the back during a suspected home invasion, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police,...

15m ago

Concrete awning collapses at North York high-rise, 1 injured

A frightening scene unfolded overnight at a high-rise apartment building near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue after a large section of a concrete awning collapsed, injuring one person and damaging several...

1m ago

SIU investigating after suspected impaired driver flees crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan

The province's police watchdog is investigating a serious overnight collision on Highway 400 northbound near Rutherford Road in Vaughan that led to the arrest of a driver who fled the scene on foot. The...

2h ago

Blue Jays acquire former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber from Guardians

The Toronto Blue Jays have bolstered their starting rotation ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, acquiring Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians, the team announced. The Blue Jays will send pitching...

1h ago

