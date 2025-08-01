Seven arrested, over 300 charges laid in LCBO theft ring investigation

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser is seen outside the west division station in Pickering, Ontario. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 1, 2025 8:11 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2025 8:16 am.

Seven people have been arrested and face more than 300 charges following a months-long investigation into a series of thefts targeting LCBO stores across Durham Region.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) announced the arrests on Thursday, revealing that the suspects are believed to be responsible for approximately $50,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

The investigation was launched in July. Authorities say the initiative focused on dismantling organized theft rings involving repeat offenders. The suspects allegedly targeted multiple LCBO locations, contributing to what police described as a “high volume” of retail thefts.

In total, more than 300 charges have been laid against the seven individuals. Police have also identified two additional suspects who remain at large (Jonathan Campbell, 34, and Angel Gardiner, 30).

Those arrested include Mark Morgan, 42, Blaise Van Eyk, 38, Matthew Dunning, 32, Russell Urquhart, 44, Matthew Clarke, 33, Michelle Muller, 36, and Chad Cameron, 51. Charges range from theft not exceeding $5,000 to possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Female driver arrested after rollover crash in alleged stolen SUV on Lake Shore Boulevard West

A female driver was arrested early Friday morning in an allegedly stolen SUV after a dramatic single-vehicle rollover crash on Lake Shore Boulevard West. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m....

19m ago

Man critically injured in downtown Toronto butcher knife attack, 1 arrested

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed with a butcher knife during an altercation in downtown Toronto early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to a homeless shelter...

6m ago

Trump signs executive order increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order raising the tariffs on Canadian goods from 25 per cent to 35 per cent, following through on a threat to raise duties if Ottawa didn't make a trade...

34m ago

Sentencing expected today for girl found guilty of manslaughter in deadly Toronto swarming

An Ontario judge is set to deliver his sentence this afternoon in the case of a teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in a deadly swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man. The girl was 14 when she...

1h ago

Top Stories

Female driver arrested after rollover crash in alleged stolen SUV on Lake Shore Boulevard West

A female driver was arrested early Friday morning in an allegedly stolen SUV after a dramatic single-vehicle rollover crash on Lake Shore Boulevard West. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m....

19m ago

Man critically injured in downtown Toronto butcher knife attack, 1 arrested

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed with a butcher knife during an altercation in downtown Toronto early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to a homeless shelter...

6m ago

Trump signs executive order increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order raising the tariffs on Canadian goods from 25 per cent to 35 per cent, following through on a threat to raise duties if Ottawa didn't make a trade...

34m ago

Sentencing expected today for girl found guilty of manslaughter in deadly Toronto swarming

An Ontario judge is set to deliver his sentence this afternoon in the case of a teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in a deadly swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man. The girl was 14 when she...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:09
81-year-old woman arrested over fatal hit-and-run of e-scooter rider

An 81-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a 65-year-old woman who was riding an e-scooter at the time of the crash.

17h ago

1:13
Man shot during home invasion in Brampton

Peel Police are investigating an alleged home invasion in Brampton that left a man with gunshot wounds.

19h ago

1:50
Trump says Canada's Palestinian statehood plans to make trade deal 'very hard'

Trump said Canada's plans to recognize Palestinian statehood will make trade negotiations 'very hard' as the Aug. 1 deadline approaches.

20h ago

2:01
'Everything dropped on us!': Ceiling collapse at apartment building leaves woman injured

A witness described the moment a portion of concrete ceiling of an apartment building collapsed, injuring a woman that was standing underneath.

21h ago

1:27
Woman on e-scooter killed in hit-and-run in North York

A 65-year-old woman riding an e-scooter was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in North York near Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street.

23h ago

More Videos