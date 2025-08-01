Seven people have been arrested and face more than 300 charges following a months-long investigation into a series of thefts targeting LCBO stores across Durham Region.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) announced the arrests on Thursday, revealing that the suspects are believed to be responsible for approximately $50,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

The investigation was launched in July. Authorities say the initiative focused on dismantling organized theft rings involving repeat offenders. The suspects allegedly targeted multiple LCBO locations, contributing to what police described as a “high volume” of retail thefts.

In total, more than 300 charges have been laid against the seven individuals. Police have also identified two additional suspects who remain at large (Jonathan Campbell, 34, and Angel Gardiner, 30).

Those arrested include Mark Morgan, 42, Blaise Van Eyk, 38, Matthew Dunning, 32, Russell Urquhart, 44, Matthew Clarke, 33, Michelle Muller, 36, and Chad Cameron, 51. Charges range from theft not exceeding $5,000 to possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police.