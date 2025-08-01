Potential measles exposure at four locations in York Region over the past week

Public health officials in York Region are informing the public about a potential measles exposure at four locations over the past week.

York Region Public Health says an individual confirmed to have measles attended the following four locations in the region:

July 27: Costco Richmond Hill, 35 John Birchall Road, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

July 28: Grand Genesis Pharmasave, 9080 Yonge Street, Unit 6A, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

July 30: Emergency and Waiting room at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital, 10 Trench Street, between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

July 31: Emergency department, Pharmacy and Tim Hortons at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, 3200 Major Mackenzie Drive West, between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Health officials say anyone who was in the following locations are asked to watch for possible symptoms, which can appear seven to 21 days after exposure.

“Anyone who may have been exposed at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital Emergency Room Waiting Room or Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital Emergency Department, Pharmacy, Tim Hortons should immediately confirm they have two doses of measles vaccine,” public health officials said in a statement.

“If you were present and you were with an infant under 6 months of age or are immunocompromised, please call York Region Public Health immediately as you may be eligible for preventive treatment.”

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks. The virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. People can become infected if they breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

Symptoms usually begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes, followed by a red blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body and limbs. The virus can lead to pneumonia, inflammation of the brain and death.

There have been three confirmed cases of measles in York Region and more than 2,300 confirmed cases of measles in Ontario since an outbreak began last October, according to Public Health Ontario.