OPEC+ countries to boost oil production by 547,000 barrels per day

FILE -The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)

By Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press

Posted August 3, 2025 2:06 pm.

Last Updated August 3, 2025 3:05 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of countries that are part of the OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has agreed to boost oil production, a move some believe could lower oil and gasoline prices, citing a steady global economic outlook and low oil inventories.

The group met virtually on Sunday and announced that eight of its member countries would increase oil production by 547,000 barrels per day in September.

The countries boosting output, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, had been participating in voluntary production cuts, initially made in November 2023, which were scheduled to be phased out by September 2026. The announcement means the voluntary production cuts will end ahead of schedule.

The move follows an OPEC+ decision in July to boost production by 548,000 barrels per day in August. OPEC said the production adjustments may be paused or reversed as market conditions evolve.

When production increases, oil and gasoline prices may fall. But Brent crude oil, which is considered a global benchmark, has been trading near $70 per barrel, which could be due to a potential loss of Russian oil on the market and a large rise in crude inventories in China, according to research firm Clearview Energy Partners.

“President Trump has not obviously relented from his threat to sanction Russian energy if the Kremlin does not reach a peace deal with Ukraine as of August 7, potentially via “secondary tariffs” on buyers,” Clearview Energy Partners said in an analyst note Sunday.

The eight countries will meet again on Sept. 7, OPEC said in a news release.

Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Man, 38, arrested in unprovoked Kensington Market stabbing

A man in his 30s was rushed to a hospital early Sunday morning after an unprovoked stabbing in Toronto's Kensington Market neighbourhood, police say. According to investigators, the victim was attacked...

33m ago

Many Finch West LRT glass platform walls damaged for months amid ongoing line testing

CityNews travelled across the Finch West LRT corridor to check out progress on the project. Several eastern stations had damaged glass.

7h ago

LeBlanc says he expects Carney, Trump will speak in the coming days

OTTAWA — Dominic LeBlanc says he expects Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will speak "over the next number of days" as the United States ratchets up pressure in trade talks. The...

14m ago

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for most of southern Ontario, including the GTA. The national weather service says smoke from forest fires is causing or expected to cause...

16h ago

