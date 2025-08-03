Woman, 69, killed in serious car crash, 6 other people injured

York Regional Police say a woman has died, and six others have been injured following a serious car crash in Vaughan.

According to authorities, the collision happened on Highway 27 and Rutherford Road at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say one of the cars involved in the crash caught on fire and that all the occupants were removed from that vehicle.

A 69-year-old woman was severely injured and pronounced dead shortly after. Six other people were also transported to a hospital with various injuries.

Footage from the scene shows at least two heavily damaged vehicles.

No other details were released.