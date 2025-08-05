NFL bans smelling salts, says product can mask concussion symptoms

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) uses smelling salts during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2025 8:08 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2025 8:09 pm.

The NFL is banning the use of “smelling salts” during games, saying the products aren’t proven to be safe and also could mask signs of a concussion.

The league sent a memo to teams on Tuesday explaining the decision to ban smelling salts and any other ammonia inhalant during pre-game activities, games and halftime on the sideline or locker rooms.

“In 2024, the FDA issued a warning to companies that produce commercially available ammonia inhalants (AIs), as well as to consumers about the purchase and use of AIs, regarding the lack of evidence supporting the safety or efficacy of AIs marketed for improving mental alertness or boosting energy,” according to the memo obtained by The Associated Press.

“The FDA noted potential negative effects from AI use. AIs also have the potential to mask certain neurologic signs and symptoms, including some potential signs of concussion. As a result, the NFL Head, Neck, and Spine Committee recommended prohibiting the use of AIs for any purpose during play in the NFL.”

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle first disclosed the ban during an interview with NFL Network on Tuesday, adding that he hoped the league would relent and “figure out a middle ground.”

That won’t happen, according to the memo, which explicitly prohibits any club personnel from providing or supplying products such as ammonia capsules, inhalers, ammonia in a cup, and any form of “smelling salts.”

Smelling salts and other similar products have been a staple on NFL sidelines for years with many players believing they can provide a sudden jolt of energy or alertness.

