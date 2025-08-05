Privacy commissioner launches investigation into WestJet cybersecurity incident

FILE - A pilot taxis a WestJet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 5, 2025 4:53 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2025 5:19 pm.

Canada’s Privacy Commissioner has launched an investigation into a WestJet cybersecurity incident that took place in June.

The Calgary-based airline initially informed customers of a cybersecurity incident on June 13, saying a “sophisticated, criminal third party” had gained unauthorized access to some of its servers and software systems.

WestJet later said no credit or debit card information or guest user passwords were obtained during the breach, but that “some personal and travel-related data, which varies from person to person,” was stolen.

WestJet identified the individuals and said they would be in contact with those customers in the coming days to provide information and support regarding this incident

In a statement Tuesday, it was announced that Philippe Dufresne, the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, had opened an investigation to examine the security safeguards that WestJet had in place and how adequately they notified affected individuals.

“The immediate focus is on ensuring that the company is effectively addressing the breach and protecting the personal information of its customers. This includes breach containment, notification of those affected and measures to reduce risks,” read the statement.

No further details were released.

With files from John Marchesan

