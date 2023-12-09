Free agent Shohei Ohtani rejects Blue Jays offer to sign $700M deal with Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani walks back to the dugout after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By The Canadian Press and Associated Press

Posted December 9, 2023 3:14 pm.

Last Updated December 9, 2023 3:48 pm.

Shohei Ohtani has opted to stay in southern California, and the Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on landing a generational talent.

“I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision. I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team,” the unrestricted free agent announced on his Instagram account on Saturday.

According to his agent Nez Balelo, Ohtani’s deal with the Dodgers is worth US$700 million over 10 years.

“This is a unique, historic contract for a unique, historic player,” Balelo of CAA Sports said in a statement. “He is excited to begin this partnership, and he structured his contract to reflect a true commitment from both sides to long-term success.”

Ohtani’s total was 64% higher than baseball’s previous record, a $426.5 million, 12-year deal for Angels outfielder Mike Trout that began in 2019.

His $70 million average salary is 62% above the previous high of $43,333,333, shared by pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander with deals they struck when signing with the New York Mets. Ohtani’s average salary nearly doubles the roughly $42.3 million he earned with the Angels.

Ohtani’s decision came six years and one day after he first agreed to his deal with Angels.

Ohtani hit 44 homers and drove in 95 runs over 135 games. Meanwhile, on the mound, he went 10-5 with a 3.14 earned-run average over 23 starts and was the unanimous choice as American League MVP last season..

The Dodgers were the early favourites to land Ohtani, but some analysts had Toronto emerging as a strong contender after the Japanese star reportedly visited the Blue Jays’ spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla.

Speculation that Ohtani was Toronto-bound hit feverish levels on Friday when an online report at Dodgersnation.com indicated that the Japanese star had chosen to sign with the Blue Jays.

That was followed by a social media post from a MLB.com reporter who stated Ohtani was en route to Toronto.

Social media users tracked what they thought could be the star’s flight to Toronto, only for the CBC to report that the individual aboard the private jet was Shark Tank and Dragons’ Den star Robert Herjavec – not a prospective designated hitter.

Ohtani will be unavailable to pitch next season as he recovers from elbow surgery, but his left-handed bat will augment an already strong Dodgers team that won 100 games last season before being upset by Arizona in a National League Division Series.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after a man was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

updated

0m ago

Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police have identified two of four suspects following a stabbing in the city’s east end that left an off-duty police officer in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area...

5h ago

Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians
Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians

Israeli warplanes struck parts of the Gaza Strip in relentless bombardment Saturday, hitting some of the dwindling bits of land that Israel had described as safe zones when telling Palestinians in the...

1h ago

TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

Transit riders will need to make alternate plans as the TTC is closing an almost three-kilometre stretch of Line 1 this weekend. The transit agency says there will be no subway service between St. George...

17h ago

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody
Man seriously injured in TTC station stabbing; 4 suspects in custody

Four people are in custody after a man was stabbed at a TTC station in the east end. Police say they received reports just before 3:30 p.m. of "numerous" teens with knives at Don Mills subway station. When...

updated

0m ago

Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Suspects identified after off-duty officer seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police have identified two of four suspects following a stabbing in the city’s east end that left an off-duty police officer in her 30s with serious injuries. Officers responded to the area...

5h ago

Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians
Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians

Israeli warplanes struck parts of the Gaza Strip in relentless bombardment Saturday, hitting some of the dwindling bits of land that Israel had described as safe zones when telling Palestinians in the...

1h ago

TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend
TTC to close six stations along Line 1 this weekend

Transit riders will need to make alternate plans as the TTC is closing an almost three-kilometre stretch of Line 1 this weekend. The transit agency says there will be no subway service between St. George...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Changes to physician training are coming
Changes to physician training are coming

The framework that guides medical training for doctors in Canada is about to get an overhaul and Canadians have until the end of the year to have a say. David Zura explains.

18h ago

2:01
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station
Crosstown LRT construction: Tour inside Eglinton station

Metrolinx and Crosslinx officials provided a rare, below-ground tour to show the progress and challenges facing the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown project. Construction, testing and commissioning work is expected to go well into 2024.

20h ago

4:06
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 
New report finds Brampton faces budget gap if Peel dissolved 

CityNews has obtained a report that finds Brampton would face a massive budget deficit were Peel Region dissolved. Mayor Patrick Brown commissioned the report as he fights the split, which a source describes as "the messiest divorce you've ever seen.

20h ago

2:43
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers
City of Toronto takes on rule-breaking King Street drivers

Traffic agents have been deployed along King Street to improve congestion during rush hour. Faiza Amin speaks one-on-one with Mayor Olivia Chow on how the city is responding to a downtown dilemma that has drivers breaking the rules.

23h ago

2:10
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated
New GO Train whistles leaving Scarborough residents frustrated

Residents say a policy change made to increase safety at train and traffic intersections in Scarborough is becoming a nuisance.Pat Taney reports.
More Videos