Toronto police have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a violent stabbing incident that occurred in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 3, at approximately 5 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Bellevue Avenue and Wales Avenue near Kensington Market.

Police located a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and a female victim who had also been assaulted. The male victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers were able to identify the suspect, and with assistance from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the man was located and detained in the Niagara region. He was transported back to Toronto.

Murtaza Khaja Sadiavia, 38, of Guelph, has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal harassment. He appeared in court on Monday, Aug. 4.

The investigation remains ongoing.