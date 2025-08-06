Air Canada hopes to avoid grounding flights after attendants endorse strike mandate

Around 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants will be in a legal position to strike in less than two weeks, but the airline says it's confident there is enough runway left to reach a deal that avoids grounding numerous flights. An Air Canada plane touches down as it lands on a runway Wednesday June 26, 2019 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted August 6, 2025 1:24 pm.

Last Updated August 6, 2025 1:29 pm.

Around 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants will be in a legal position to strike in less than two weeks, but the airline says it’s confident there is enough runway left to reach a deal that avoids grounding numerous flights.

The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says negotiations with the airline are set to resume Friday after its members voted 99.7 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

The vote means flight attendants can potentially walk off the job as soon as Aug. 16 at 12:01 a.m. with at least 72 hours’ notice provided.

While that may have travellers already sweating about their summer vacation plans, Air Canada has said it “firmly believes that there is more than enough time to reach … an agreement and avoid disrupting the plans of hundreds of thousands of travellers.”

Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick says “it is premature to speculate or discuss possible contingencies” as the airline is focused on reaching an agreement with the union via negotiations.

The union is also optimistic it can avoid a work stoppage, but says Air Canada needs to “bring respect to the table” by moving on its asks for higher wages and the elimination of unpaid labour.

Top Stories

'He took it all': Victim of suspected romance scam out nearly $200K

A Toronto man has lost his entire life’s savings after a months-long online relationship with someone he met on a dating app, making him one of the latest victims in a scam targeting thousands of Canadians...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle 'availability and reliability' latest issue to face line before launch

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said crews are figuring out the 'maintenance profile' of the 10-year-old Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicles.

44m ago

'Most ridiculous ruling I've ever seen': Ford slams court decision on bike lanes

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a court decision declaring his law to remove three Toronto bike lanes unconstitutional is the "most ridiculous" ruling he has ever seen. Ford has already said his government...

1h ago

'Please, it's my birthday': Police share video of Ferrari driver charged with stunt driving

York Regional Police have shared video of a man being pulled over in his Ferrari and charged with stunt driving, despite his pleading to the officer to give him a pass because it was his birthday. YRP...

42m ago

