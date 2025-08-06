Toronto police investigating North York shooting, car crash

Toronto police say they responded to a two-vehicle collision in North York on Wednesday afternoon and located a male at the scene who had been shot.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but is now expected to survive.

A second person was also assessed by paramedics for minor injuries.

Officers were first called to the Stanley Greene Boulevard and Downsview Park Boulevard area at around 1:05 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Police tell CityNews they still aren’t sure if the shooting occurred first, or the crash.

More to come