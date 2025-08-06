Toronto police investigating North York shooting, car crash
Posted August 6, 2025 3:01 pm.
Last Updated August 6, 2025 3:24 pm.
Toronto police say they responded to a two-vehicle collision in North York on Wednesday afternoon and located a male at the scene who had been shot.
He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but is now expected to survive.
A second person was also assessed by paramedics for minor injuries.
Officers were first called to the Stanley Greene Boulevard and Downsview Park Boulevard area at around 1:05 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.
Police tell CityNews they still aren’t sure if the shooting occurred first, or the crash.
More to come