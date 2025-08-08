Man wanted in connection with 2 sexual assaults near Toronto’s Harbourfront

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 8, 2025 11:35 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2025 11:40 pm.

Toronto police are searching for an unidentified man who is wanted in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Authorities say they received a report on June 27 at approximately 7:10 p.m. about a sexual assault in city’s Harbourfront neighbourhood, near Queens Quay and Dan Leckie Way.

The victim told police that she was approached by an unknown man in the Toronto Music Garden who asked to have his picture taken.

The victim says the man introduced himself as a palm reader and offered to tell her fortune. He then led her to an isolated area where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

About one month later, police were called back to a nearby area after receiving a report about a similar sexual assault.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on July 31, a victim told police that she was approached by a man in Coronation Park who asked to have his picture taken.

The man allegedly told the victim that he was a palm reader and could tell her fortune. The victim says the suspect proceeded to take her to an isolated area where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for both sexual assaults. He is described as approximately 40 years old, five-foot-nine with a medium build and short black hair. He is believed to be of middle-eastern descent.

Police encourage anyone with information to come forward.

