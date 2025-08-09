Teen dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash north of Owen Sound, Ont.

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 9, 2025 9:45 am.

Provincial police say a 17-year-old boy is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon north of Owen Sound, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 6 near Limberlost Road in the South Bruce Peninsula area.

Police say the head-on collision involved an SUV and a passenger vehicle.

Four people were taken to hospital, and a 17-year-old from Markham was later pronounced dead. 

Three other people sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway, and police are asking anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time of the collision to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2025.

Top Stories

International student from Toronto brings pride to Canada and the Philippines as Gates Cambridge Scholar-elect

Out of 8,000 international applicants, only 95 people were selected to receive the 2025 Gates Cambridge Scholarship and a Filipino international student in Toronto, Niño Jan Pol Dosdos, is among them. "I'm...

41m ago

GTA under heat warning with humidex values into the 40s this weekend

The GTA is under a heat warning that could see humidex values climb into the 40s this weekend. Environment Canada says the multi-day heat event is scheduled to begin on Saturday, where daytime highs...

2h ago

Man in his 40s with serious injuries after being struck in Scarborough

A man in his 40s is in the hospital, with serious injuries, after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough late Friday night. Police say they were called to the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue...

11m ago

London police arrest 150 as pro-Palestinian protesters defy new law

LONDON (AP) — Police in London have arrested some 150 people after demonstrators intentionally violated a new law banning support for a pro-Palestinian group because they say the legislation improperly...

1h ago

