Teen dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash north of Owen Sound, Ont.

Provincial police say a 17-year-old boy is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon north of Owen Sound, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 6 near Limberlost Road in the South Bruce Peninsula area.

Police say the head-on collision involved an SUV and a passenger vehicle.

Four people were taken to hospital, and a 17-year-old from Markham was later pronounced dead.

Three other people sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway, and police are asking anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time of the collision to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2025.