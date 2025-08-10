Woman dead in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 410

One Brampton woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in the west end of the GTA.

Provincial police say the crash occurred on the eastbound Highway 401 ramp to northbound Highway 410 in Mississauga around 3:30 a.m.

A 23-year-old female driver from Brampton was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 25-year-old female passenger from Brampton was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There was no immediate indication as to the cause of the crash.

Access to Highway 410 in either direction from Highway 401 and Highway 403 was closed for nine hours before fully reopening just after 12:30 p.m.